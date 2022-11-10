Steph Curry: Warriors Have Championship Caliber Offense

Some Warriors fans may feel like the sky is falling with the team having a 4-7 record, but Steph Curry isn't panicking and that's what matters the most.

Curry was asked about the potential of the Warriors' offense, and he still believes it's championship caliber.

"Championship caliber," Curry said. "Kind of pick your poison type situation. Where you don't know where it's coming from. You have to worry about shooters all over the court. You have to worry about Draymond driving down the line and having options on both sides. I think the big picture, we're not worried about the offensive side, we never really are. It's usually other stuff that gets in our way in terms of becoming the team that we want to be."

Steph Curry isn't wrong. The Golden State Warriors are number four in averaging the most points per game in the NBA. They're currently ranked 15th in offensive rating, so it definitely has room for improvement, but the potential is there. It's the defense for the Warriors that has been the real issue. The team has lost far too many games to bad teams because of how bad their defense is, and they're currently ranked 27th in defensive rating.

Regardless, much of defense is effort and the Warriors know they're going to need to step it up on that end. Fortunately, the offense is already there waiting for the defense to improve. Once that happens, the team will immediately become a contender again.

