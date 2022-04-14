Skip to main content
Stephen Curry "Optimistic" to Play Saturday in Game 1 Vs. Nuggets

Warriors fans rejoice as Stephen Curry could be back on an NBA floor as soon as Saturday night.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Optimism is a powerful drug that the Warriors’ fanbase is riding high on Wednesday afternoon.

Just three days removed from Game 1 of a first-round playoff matchup against the Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors were hit with a shot of this optimism from Stephen Curry, who gave an update as to when he may return to the floor for the blue and gold.

“The goal has always been Game 1,” Curry said on the Draymond Green Show podcast Wednesday. “I’m very optimistic that it’ll be Game 1 and whatever that means, I just want to be available.”

Curry missed the final 12 games of the regular season for Golden State with a left foot sprain — an injury the two-time MVP sustained against the Boston Celtics on March 16 at Chase Center.

Originally, Curry was set to be re-evaluated by the team’s medical staff two weeks after the initial injury took place. Unfortunately for the Warriors, however, that re-evaluation revealed the franchise star needed more time to rehab the compromised foot.

“It’s all just like dealing with the pain that comes with the injury that I had in my foot,” Curry said. “But the goal has always been Game 1, the goal remains Game 1.”

For Golden State, after finishing the regular season on a five-game winning streak, the end of the regular season yielded something the franchise hasn’t seen in two years — a playoff berth. With the No. 3 seed, the Warriors will host its first playoff game in the history of Chase Center Saturday night.

“We know what time of year it is. We aint been in the playoffs for two years and it’s kind of weird to think about that,” Curry said. “I’m so freakin’ juiced because of how much I love that environment. It’s the first time in this building, which will be interesting so I don’t want to miss none of it.”

While official word hasn’t come from the team regarding Curry’s status, the Davidson product is scheduled to scrimmage with the team according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Pending Curry’s reaction to live-basketball, he could see the floor Saturday night.

“That’s the goal,” Curry said. “It’d be hard-pressed for anything to kind of keep me out of that but we’ll see.”

Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) laughs on the court during a timeout in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
