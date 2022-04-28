Skip to main content
Stephen Curry Reflects on First Playoff Series Win in Over 2 Years

It's felt like a long time since the Golden State Warriors won a playoff series and Stephen Curry felt that.

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

It seems like it's been years since we last saw the Golden State Warriors clinch a playoff series.

Well, that’s because it has.

Stephen Curry realized this fact after the Warriors won Game 5 of their first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night. With a 102-98 victory, Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors roster re-acquainted themselves with what it feels like to find success in the postseason.

“It means a lot. You don’t ever take it for granted,” Curry said.”We haven't been there in a while and we just wanted it so bad… But we still remember how to do it, which is a good feeling.”

After taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven-game series, the Warriors dropped a heart-breaker in Game 4 in Denver as they lost 126-121 at Ball Arena. With a chance to clinch the series again Wednesday night, however, Curry and the gang struggled to keep pace with the desperate nature of the Nuggets.

After heading into the locker room tied at 48, the Warriors allowed Denver to take a 10-point lead in the third coming as uncomfortable territory for a Golden State roster that’s been devoid of playoff success for the last two seasons.

“It’s also a reminder that tonight was just a weird feeling,” Curry said. “Kinda made it a lot more difficult on ourselves.”

After losing Klay Thompson for two seasons with back-to-back ACL and Achilles tendon injuries as well as Curry thanks to a hand injury that kept him out of the majority of the 2019-2020 season, the Warriors have been missing from playoff basketball for what felt like an eternity.

That’s what’s made this year’s run feel that much sweeter. And for Curry, that’s what fueled Wednesday night’s win.

“For me, Draymond. Klay and Looney, we’ve all been there before and love that feeling, love that competition and the environment,” Curry said. “Every team wants to be in this position at the end of the year.”

Roaring back in the fourth quarter behind 30 points from No. 30, the Warriors were able to squeak out a win and advance — something Warriors fans and players alike haven’t seen in over two years.

“You understand that being on this stage and being in the playoffs and getting through a series and winning four games against a good team, it’s hard,” Curry said. “We understand that hopefully we all have a lot left to do,”

Apr 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a layup against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter during game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
