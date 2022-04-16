Stephen Curry WILL Play in Game 1 Vs. Nuggets

Skip to main content
Stephen Curry is finally back for the Golden State Warriors just in time for the postseason.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is playing in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs.

According to head coach Steve Kerr, who took the podium Saturday afternoon ahead of Golden State’s first-round matchup against the visiting Denver Nuggets, Curry will see the floor for the first time in a month.

“Steph will play, I can tell you that,” Kerr said. “I will not tell you if he’s starting. I will not tell you how many minutes he’s playing. So you can move on to question No. 3.”

While Kerr may have jokingly brushed off the inquiry of when Curry will play Saturday, the most important thing for the Warriors is that he will be on the court at some point during their first playoff game ever at Chase Center.

Originally injuring his left foot against the Boston Celtics on March 16, Curry has been sidelined for exactly one month — to the day. According to Curry, himself, the goal has always been to return for Game 1, which comes as Golden State’s first playoff game in two seasons.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Curry participated in a team scrimmage Thursday, which ultimately determined his availability for Saturday.

“It was pretty clear he felt good. The only question was how he would feel the next day,” Kerr said. “He felt good yesterday and yesterday was a pretty light day. We felt really good about it yesterday as we talked about it and today he’s good to go”

For the Warriors, having Curry back will mean it will be just the second game this year they’ve had their trio of stars in Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all available and healthy at the same time.

What a perfect time as Golden State embarks on its first postseason journey since losing in the NBA Finals in 2019.

Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) talks to guard Gary Payton II (right) during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
