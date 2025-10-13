Steve Kerr Calls Out 'Terrible' Focus in Warriors' Loss to Lakers
After winning their first two preseason games, the Golden State Warriors fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 126-116 on Sunday night.
The Warriors were without superstar guard Stephen Curry and forward Jimmy Butler. While they didn't have a few key starters, star forward Draymond Green was active in the starting lineup along with Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, and Quentin Post.
Unfortunately, the Dubs fell into an early deficit and could not quite recover. By halftime, the Warriors were down 63-46. Their third quarter was better, but they couldn't bring it back in the fourth, resulting in the loss.
Steve Kerr Keeps It Blunt
After the loss, head coach Steve Kerr didn't mince words when talking about his team's performance.
He described their focus as "terrible" in the first half, allowing their defense to fall apart and go down by 17 points.
He complemented their second half, however. He said, "Then the second half, that was much more like how we want to play. … We’re not where we need to be and we definitely have to play more than 15 good minutes in a 48-minute game.”
The Positive Outcomes In A Negative Game
While Kerr's assessment of the team's first-half performance might be validated, this game also showed a few things that might have been obvious before, but are even more so now.
First, Podziemski finished with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field with five rebounds and eight assists. Finishing with a plus-six (the highest on the team), he looked like the point guard Golden State will need when Curry is out of the game or sitting on the bench.
Fans are beginning to see it, and Steve Kerr has had an immense amount of trust in the 22-year-old. During his rookie and sophomore seasons, he had a very loose leash to allow him to develop alongside Curry.
Entering his third year, there very well could be a leap for him after the fabled "sophomore slump."
Then, there is also no denying the raw athleticism of Kuminga. While he didn't finish with a big stat line (13 points on 5-of-8 shooting), the forward can jump out of the arena with his high-flying dunks. No one has seen that more recently than Lakers forward Jake LaRavia.
During the game, Kuminga went on a fast break and postered LaRavia, and the highlight of Golden State's preseason went viral.
Either way, Kerr is being a responsible coach by calling his team out. They'll have time to watch the film and build on this performance in time for their next game. It is preseason, and this is where they work out the kinks, including a "terribly focused" first half, as Kerr put it.