Steve Kerr Compares Jonathan Kuminga to Former Mavericks Champion
The Golden State Warriors had a disappointing second-round playoff exit, largely thanks to a devastating hamstring injury to Steph Curry that sidelined him for four games. Despite going 0-4 without Curry, the Warriors got an unexpected hero who kept them afloat offensively without their superstar engine.
In those four games with Curry sidelined, 22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 24.3 points per game on 55.4/38.9/72.0 shooting splits off the bench.
However, now Kuminga's future with the Warriors is uncertain as he enters restricted free agency, and an odd relationship with head coach Steve Kerr may be the root of his likely departure.
Ahead of free agency, Steve Kerr got honest about what role he would like to see Jonathan Kuminga embrace, comparing him to former Dallas Mavericks champion Shawn Marion.
"I've always felt like the type of player JK needs to be is, I've mentioned this in the past, Shawn Marion is a guy who jumps out," Kerr said. "And I talked about this JK's rookie year, you know, with his athleticism, running the floor, putting pressure on the rim, offensive rebounds, getting into the dunker, the drop off pass from drivers, going up and dunking and guarding everybody at the other end."
Kerr also compared Kuminga's potential to that of Denver Nuggets standout forward Aaron Gordon, who did not blossom until he found a change of scenery.
"To me that's what he's really built for. And we've really pushed him in that direction. And I think sometimes with young players, there's a process. [Aaron Gordon] is a good example. He spent years in Orlando where he really wanted to be the scorer and the lead guy and had some success like JK has, but maybe didn't really find his role and find himself until later."
Kuminga finished his fourth year in the league, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, and this offseason, he will likely find a new team that is comfortable playing him 30-35 minutes and letting him take control more.
The Warriors are so dominated by their veteran stars that they needed more of a Shawn Marion or Aaron Gordon type of player to become real championship contenders, and Kuminga was not willing to do that.