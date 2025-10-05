Steve Kerr Makes Jimmy Butler Decision for Warriors-Lakers Preseason Game
The Golden State Warriors are set to kick off their first of five preseason games on Sunday, playing host to the Los Angeles Lakers at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Both teams, led by aging superstars Steph Curry and LeBron James, head into the 2025-26 season knowing that their championship window might be closing after next year.
While the preseason won't tell all about what these two sides will look like next season, it gives fans a glimpse of what their teams may look like, especially with all the new additions between the two sides. For the Warriors, they'll have their focus on seeing how Jimmy Butler looks after a full offseason in Golden State, and Steve Kerr has made a decision on his status for Sunday.
Steve Kerr Makes Jimmy Butler Decision
Speaking to the media before the game, Kerr shared that Butler will play in Sunday's preseason game, despite tweaking his ankle earlier in the week. Butler sat out practice the last two days, but he appears good enough to go as he'll play around 15 minutes against the Lakers.
There was concern for Butler, especially due to his history of injuries in the past, that this ankle tweak could be the start of problems for him before the regular season even got underway. However, even if he isn't 100%, the fact that he's still suiting up for the game should be a positive sign.
Butler will suit up alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green, as Green and Curry are both set to play around 15 minutes as well.
What Fans Are Hoping To See From Butler
After joining the Warriors last season in a deadline deal from the Miami Heat, Butler joined the team and instantly brought consistent winning to Golden State. In the 30 games he played in the regular season, he led the team to a 23-7 record, climbing them out from potentially missing the play-in tournament to being the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
While expectations should be tempered for Butler, given he's several years removed now from leading the Heat to two NBA title appearances, he's still one of the better wings in the league and can provide a little bit of everything offensively. If he's able to show a more consistent three-point shot, similar to the 2023-24 season, it would work wonders for Golden State.
Butler just recently turned 36 years old, and if he's able to win a championship with Golden State, he'll strengthen his case for a potential Hall of Fame bid.