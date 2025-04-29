Steve Kerr Makes Jonathan Kuminga Decision for Warriors-Rockets Game 4
With six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler sidelined for Game 3 against the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors had to look in another direction. After not playing in their regular season finale, their play-in tournament game, or their playoff opener, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr turned to Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga played 26 minutes in Game 2 with 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists on 4-12 shooting from the field and 2-5 from deep, and then, with Butler sidelined in Game 3, the 22-year-old forward earned a start.
In Game 3, Kuminga dropped seven points, one rebound, and two assists on 3-7 shooting through 17 minutes.
Unfortunately for Kuminga, he must not have shown enough in Games 2 and 3 that made Kerr want to play him more. Kerr decided to keep Kuminga on the bench for Game 4, as the young forward notched another DNP-Coach's Decision, his fourth within six games.
Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season with 45.4/30.5/66.8 shooting splits, but his 2024-25 campaign certainly took a turn when he missed 31 consecutive games with an ankle sprain.
While Kuminga not playing on Monday night is not the most surprising decision, the players that Kerr put on the floor ahead of him are certainly questionable. Warriors star Draymond Green got into foul trouble early, but instead of Kuminga stepping up, Kerr gave Trayce Jackson-Davis an opportunity, who played a total of three minutes in the first three games of the series.
Ideally, the Warriors would get production from Kuminga, but the young forward has not stepped up to the plate.