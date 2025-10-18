Steve Kerr Provides Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga Updates for Lakers Game
On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors finally wrapped up their preseason against the LA Clippers in a 106-103 loss.
However, the biggest news of the night wasn't even the outcome of the game; it was the status of both Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga.
Butler was listed as doubtful to play against the Clippers due to an ankle injury, while Kuminga was suddenly pulled out due to a right ankle tweak.
Fortunately, it looks like neither of them will be missing serious time and should be available to play against the Los Angeles Lakers for opening night on Tuesday. After Friday night's game, Kerr provided a very positive update.
Via @anthonyVslater: "Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga both got workouts in prior to the game today. Steve Kerr said he expects both to practice on Sunday and Monday and be available on Tuesday night for the season opener in LA against the Lakers."
How the Warriors are Managing Injuries for Opening Night
It looked like the Warriors were going to escape the preseason with a plethora of injuries on their roster. For a moment, it looked like the team was going to be missing Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and De'Anthony Melton.
Podziemski suffered a scary-looking injury against the Clippers on Friday night that saw him get helped off the court.
As Warriors fans waited anxiously for Podziemski's return, he eventually got back into the game and was diagnosed with a left hip contusion and returned to the game.
While the Warriors should have Jimmy Butler, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski all available against the Lakers for opening night, they'll still be missing two very key players due to injury.
Who is Still Missing?
On Wednesday, Kerr revealed that Moses Moody will be doubtful to play against the Lakers due to a calf injury. Moody has not played a preseason game for the Warriors since October 8 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
De'Anthony Melton, on the other hand, will be going through ACL rehab and has not played in a single preseason game for the Warriors. He tore his ACL on November 12, 2024, and underwent surgery on December 4, 2024.
At the start of October, it was revealed that Melton is still in the late stages of ACL rehab and that he will miss the early portion of the regular season.
The Warriors will unfortunately be a bit banged up a they head into opening night, but at the same time, they'll be facing a Lakers team that will be missing LeBron James. All things considered, the Warriors should still be the favorites to win the game.