Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr Reacts to Jonathan Kuminga's Performance in Warriors-Lakers Game

Golden State Warriors coach spoke on Jonathan Kuminga after their win over the Los Angeles Lakers

Logan Struck

October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
October 20, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr (right) talks to forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a long 2025 offseason where the Golden State Warriors did not make their first move until just days before training camp started, the storied franchise kicked off the new NBA season with some preseason action on Sunday.

Sporting a new-look lineup consisting of recently-signed guys like Al Horford and rookie Will Richard, along with top free agent returners Jonathan Kuminga and Gary Payton II, the Warriors picked up a 111-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Golden State's star trio of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green each played 15 minutes or less to start their preseason, while Moses Moody earned the start and dropped a team-high 19 points in 15 minutes of action.

Kuminga's first game back

The root of Golden State's issues throughout the offseason was restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, but the two sides ultimately agreed on a two-year deal worth $48.5 million to keep him with the Warriors.

The contract negotiations between Kuminga and the Warriors even bled into the team's training camp, as he missed the first couple of days of practice before finally joining the team.

On Sunday, in Golden State's preseason win over the Lakers, Kuminga dropped five points, six rebounds, four assists, and one block on 2-3 shooting from the field in 15 minutes of action. Coming off the bench has been Steve Kerr's preferred role for Kuminga, and while he did not make much of a box-score impact, he quietly had an impressive all-around performance.

Kerr speaks on Kuminga's performance

After Sunday's game, Kerr was asked about Kuminga's performance, and the head coach had some positive words for the polarizing forward.

"I thought he played well," Kerr said. "Obviously, he missed the first couple days of practice, so he was a little bit behind on some of the stuff we were doing. I thought JK played well.

"Made a couple of great passes in transition. That second and third quarter, the game really flowed for us, and our transition, spacing, which we’ve been working on all week was great. So that was the best part of the game, those two quarters. I liked some of the plays that JK made during those stretches.”

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Kuminga, who just turned 23 years old on Monday, is gearing up for a very unique 2025-26 season. Knowing that the Warriors will likely look to trade him ahead of the trade deadline in February, all Kuminga can do is focus on getting better and making the biggest impact possible, despite all of the noise around him.

This training camp and preseason will be huge for Kuminga and the Warriors, as they not only look to compete for a title this season, but they also have to try to make the most of this Kuminga situation.

Related Articles

feed

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News