Golden State Warriors And Jonathan Kuminga Agree To Two-Year Deal
The Golden State Warriors weren't in a position this offseason to go after any star players, especially with three players taking up just over 90% of the team's salary cap allotment. Unless they were willing to part ways with Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green, they weren't going to bring in a big fish, as smaller moves to fill the rotation were the expectation.
Those moves, however, have had to wait till the last minute to sign, due to restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga's long-drawn-out negotiations with the franchise. With October 1st being the deadline to reject or accept the qualifying offer, a decision from Kuminga's camp has finally been made.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Kuminga has agreed to a two-year, $48.5 million deal with the Warriors. After much speculation that the 22-year-old forward would take the qualifying offer and opt for unrestricted free agency in 2026, he decided to sign the two-year deal with the Warriors, with the understanding to renegotiate in the 2026 offseason.
Kuminga is coming off his fourth season with the Warriors, where he played 47 games in the regular season, which was highlighted by a 31-game injury absence. Prior to the injury, Kuminga's averages were 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. After, they dropped to 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, with all of those games coming off the bench.
What Does This Mean For Jonathan Kuminga?
Now, under a two-year contract with an annual value of $24.25 million, it opens up the door for Golden State to make a move off Kuminga before the trade deadline. While Charania's report states they'll re-negotiate in 2026, that doesn't mean Golden State can't opt to shop Kuminga at the deadline, or after the recently signed contract restriction lifts.
Kuminga could very well end up staying in Golden State, as given the responses from Warriors players during media day, it appears as though he is well-respected by his teammates. Regardless, if Golden State's prolonged negotiations with Kuminga are reflective of their thoughts on him, they might see his future elsewhere.
Teams like the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns could still very well end up as potential destinations, as well as the Chicago Bulls, as all three teams have been linked to Kuminga in some way. Regardless of where he ends up, a resolution has been made, and Golden State can pivot its attention to the 2025-26 season and chase another NBA title.