Steve Kerr Reveals How Latest Warriors Injury Impacts Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors have had some unfortunate injury luck recently, highlighted by superstar point guard Steph Curry missing their last two games, but their supporting cast has not been as healthy as many would hope.
Standout forward Jonathan Kuminga recently returned to action after a 31-game absence due to an ankle sprain, but has struggled since coming back. Through seven games since returning, Kuminga is averaging 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 23.4 minutes per contest while shooting 42.3% from the field and 17.6% from beyond the arc.
While Kuminga has not been at his best recently, the Warriors will need him to step up. Standout guard Gary Payton II recently suffered a torn ligament in his thumb and will miss at least the next week.
"Warriors guard Gary Payton II has suffered a partial tear of a ligament in his left thumb. The injury occurred during Tuesday’s game against the Heat in Miami. Payton II will not play in tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans in New Orleans and will be re-evaluated in one week," Warriors PR announced.
With Payton II sidelined, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that it was a chance for Kuminga to become more of a defensive presence when they need him most.
"It opens up an opportunity for (Jonathan Kuminga) to be that defensive stopper – the guy we’ve relied on Gary (Payton II) to be," Kerr said. "JK is the obvious guy to put him on the best offensive player, pick up full, harass people like Gary does. I'm gonna ask JK to do that, and it definitely opens up more minutes for him if he's effective with that."
Kuminga has a great opportunity to find a rhythm with just ten games left in the regular season, and the Warriors desperately need him to start playing like himself again in time for the playoffs.