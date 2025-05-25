Steve Kerr Reveals Truth on Failed Kevin Durant Trade to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors were crowding the headlines ahead of this year's NBA trade deadline, with the growing expectation that they would be making a move for a star. Of course, the Warriors ultimately landed six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, but a reunion with superstar forward Kevin Durant was much closer than many would have thought.
There was plenty of talk ahead of the deadline about the Warriors potentially making a move for Durant, but the 15-time All-Star reportedly turned down the deal.
Durant ultimately cleared up the confusion when many were assuming he did not want to return to the Warriors.
"People talk crazy about me all the time," Durant said after the trade deadline. "That's not the reason why I didn't want to come back. I just didn't want to get traded midway through the season. It was nothing against my time with the Warriors."
Now, heading into the offseason with a potential Durant blockbuster still on the table, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr got honest about their failed trade deadline reunion.
"I think it's well documented that we were trying to get Kevin Durant, but that didn't happen," Kerr admitted.
Kerr then talked about how they instead turned their attention to Jimmy Butler after their Durant talks fell through.
"And after that, Mike [Dunleavy] calls me and says, 'I think we're going to trade for Jimmy Butler, I'm going to vouch for him. Guy's a gamer, hell of a player, and I think that's gonna work.' And I said, 'Great, let's do it.' We needed a change," Kerr finished.
If Durant was comfortable with getting traded midway through the season, the Warriors would likely look much different right now. Of course, a Durant offseason trade to Golden State is unlikely, but the door is certainly still open for a reunion.