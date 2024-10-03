Steve Kerr Reveals Warriors' Plan For Non-Steph Curry Minutes
For multiple seasons, the Golden State Warriors have consistently had problems when Steph Curry is off the floor. This season, Steve Kerr believes he may have a solution to that problem with the team's depth.
During an exclusive interview with Dalton Johnson of NBCS Sports Bay Area, Kerr revealed his initial plans on how to tackle the moments when Steph Curry is off the court. The key seems to be young Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski.
“Well I think BP, [Brandin Podziemski] will fill that role,” Kerr said to NBC Sports Bay Area. "He might start, and if does start he’ll come out early and then come in for Steph. If he doesn’t start, he’ll come off the bench and handle a lot of the ball-handling duties."
Kerr won't be looking to just Brandin Podziemski to fill the role, he'll also be looking to new additions like Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton. The Warriors signed combo guards with the intention of being able to help play non-Steph Curry minutes.
“We have other guys who are capable of initiating offense,” Kerr said. “I love Kyle Anderson. He can play kind of a point-forward spot. De’Anthony Melton is really a combo guard. He can also initiate offense. Draymond [Green] has always been a point-forward in a lot of ways."
For as confident as Steve Kerr sounded about solving the problem, he also sounded somewhat unsure of how it'll be done. Last season, the Golden State Warriors played far too many lineups and couldn't find a consistent group. It doesn't quite seem like this season will be any different just yet.
“We’ll have to figure that out, but I think the biggest key I think will be, can we find the right group? Maybe it’ll be multiple guys handling the ball, but these are all the things that you have to figure out and find out as you go through camp," Kerr said.
If the Golden State Warriors can finally solve their problem of how to be competitive without Steph Curry, this group will go further than anyone expects them to go.