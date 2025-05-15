Steve Kerr's Big Steph Curry Injury Update Before Warriors-Wolves Game 5
In round one of the Western Conference playoffs, Golden State Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry was pushed to his limit. Through seven games, Curry averaged 24.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 47.1/39.2/89.3 shooting splits, playing 38.3 minutes per contest.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, they did not have much rest in between rounds after taking down the Houston Rockets in Game 7, having to quickly turn around to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in round two.
Curry suffered a hamstring strain in Game 1 against the Timberwolves, as the wear and tear of the playoffs got to the 37-year-old quickly.
Curry has since missed every game for the Warriors, and they have lost three straight without him. Facing a 3-1 series deficit, the Warriors now have their backs against the wall heading into Wednesday's Game 5 and their season on the line.
Heading into Game 5, the Warriors released a promising injury update for Curry after being re-evaluated.
"The re-evaluation indicated that Curry is making good progress in his recovery. He has been cleared to participate in light on-court workouts, including shooting drills. He will be re-evaluated again on Saturday," Warriors PR announced.
If the Warriors win Game 5, Game 6 would not be until Sunday, giving Curry plenty of time to get re-evaluated again and possibly make his return. Before Wednesday's game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that it is possible for Curry to play in a potential Game 6.
"It’s a possibility he could play (Game 6)," Kerr said about Curry.
Of course, that will not matter if the Warriors cannot pull out a win without him on Wednesday night. However, the possibility of Curry returning in Game 6 should give the team some extra fuel to win Game 5 and give him a chance to get back on the court.