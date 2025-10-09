Steve Kerr's Honest Statement On Warriors Rookies After Win vs Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors had their second of five preseason games on Wednesday, playing host to the Portland Trail Blazers. After beating a shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers team in their first contest, the Warriors matched up against a Trail Blazers team that could very well find themselves in the playoff mix this upcoming season.
Heading into the fourth quarter, Portland held a 97-78 lead over Golden State, looking to put them away for their first loss of the preseason. However, the Warriors battled back with a 51-point fourth quarter performance, securing the 129-123 win. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr had some praise for two of his rookies who were standouts in the comeback win.
Speaking about LJ Cryer and Will Richard, two rookies on Golden State's preseason roster, Kerr acknowledged the play of the two players by referencing their success at the collegiate level.
"They came from great programs and they’re winners. It’s one of the reasons why they’re here,” Kerr said after the win. The 2025 NCAA National Championship last season featured the Houston Cougars and the Florida Gators, with Cryer being a star for the Cougars and Richard being one for the Gators.
Playing against the Trail Blazers, Cryer and Richard were both keys to the comeback win, posting the highest plus-minuses on the team with +25 and +21, respectively. Cryer finished the game with 14 points on four of five shooting, while Richard had nine points while converting five of his six free throws.
Future Outlook For Cryer And Richard
Looking at the future outlook for both Cryer and Richard, it appears the path for Cryer will begin in Santa Cruz with the Warriors' G League affiliate. Cryer was one of the premier shooters in college basketball over his five seasons, shooting 41% or better from three in three of his five seasons.
As an older rookie at 24 years old, Cryer's shooting ability should help him secure minutes early in his G League career. If he's able to develop more as a playmaker and scoring inside the arc, he could find himself earning a two-way spot with the Warriors or another organization down the line.
As for Richard, he inked a four-year deal with the Warriors this offseason, and his contributions on both ends of the floor make him an enticing option as a potential rotation piece. The competition for minutes on the wings in Golden State is tough, but if he's able to be consistent on both ends of the floor, it'll be hard for Kerr to keep him off the floor.