Warriors Reportedly Sign G League Standout, Cut Player on Two-Way Contract

The Golden State Warriors are signing G League standout LJ Cryer to a two-way contract, per ESPN's Anthony Slater.

To make room for Cryer, they cut Jackson Rowe, who was also on a two-way contract.

In seven games with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Cryer was averaging 24.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Speculating Why the Warriors Made This Move

The Warriors have one of the most guard-heavy rosters in the NBA, so it doesn't make much sense to add another 6'0" guard to the roster.

So this was likely done to make sure a more talented player didn't get poached.

In five games with Santa Cruz, Rowe was averaging 13.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists—not bad numbers, but not close to what Cryer was producing.

At 6'6", Rowe has the size to defend more positions. But he's simply not the caliber of player Cryer is, and he's four years older.

Will Cryer Get Opportunities with Golden State?

Rowe had yet to appear in a game this season, so there's no guarantee Cryer will either.

And now that Seth Curry is on the roster and De'Anthony Melton is nearing his season debut, it could be even harder for Cryer to see the court in Golden State.

However, fellow two-way guard Pat Spencer has played 166 minutes in 13 games, as the Warriors have been hit by injuries in the early going.

Cryer is making 5.1 three-pointers per game in the G League. He'll be ready to score when given NBA opportunities, even if they are very rare.