Inside The Warriors

Steve Kerr's Message to Jonathan Kuminga After Ejection in Warriors-Trail Blazers

Jonathan Kuminga was ejected after arguing a no-call during the Golden State Warriors' preseason contest against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Matt Guzman

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court before a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court before a play against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Steve Kerr had his player's back Wednesday night.

Even in the preseason, tempers can flare — Jonathan Kuminga was proof Late in the first half of the exhibition between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers, Kuminga was ejected after a heated exchange with an official over a supposed missed call.

Kuminga, frustrated after a drive to the rim went uncalled, walked toward the referee and clapped in his face, which was grounds for an immediate ejection without a prior technical. Kerr quickly stepped in to protest, but his pleas fell flat.

Kuminga Ejected vs. Trail Blazers

Replays painted a clearer picture of Kuminga’s anger. On the play in question, Kris Murray appeared to grab his right forearm while Jerami Grant came down across his left wrist, which certainly could have warranted a whistle.

Perhaps it explained Kerr's surprising support.

“I don’t mind the ejection at all," the coach said. "I kind of liked it, actually.”

Upon elaborating, Kerr explained that Kuminga's passion on the call in question sent a larger message than just his disdain over the foul.

“That’s the J.K. that can really help our team," he said.

Prior to his ejection, Kuminga tallied seven points, six rebounds and four assists.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second hal
May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Last season, the forward averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 points, and 2.2 assists on 45 percent shooting from the field — all figures just below his career highs from Year 3. Kuminga's role was diminished upon Butler's arrival, which spurred the widening margin of interests between the forward and the Warriors.

Kuminga saw himself continuing to develop into an All-Star; Golden State sees him as a utility piece to add depth behind Butler, Curry and Green.

"We've got powerful leadership in the locker room," Kerr said upon his re-signing. "I’ve known J.K. for four years now. He’s not the guy to come in and tear a team down ... I’m not worried about anything.”

As far as Kuminga is concerned, he has the support of his teammates and his coach. Wednesday night was simply the latest example.

"It means a lot," Kuminga said of Kerr's message in the locker room. "The game has slowed down so much. I'm seeing everything. I'm just playing at my own pace."

Related Articles

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News