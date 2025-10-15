Steve Kerr's Message to Jonathan Kuminga After Ejection in Warriors-Trail Blazers
Steve Kerr had his player's back Wednesday night.
Even in the preseason, tempers can flare — Jonathan Kuminga was proof Late in the first half of the exhibition between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers, Kuminga was ejected after a heated exchange with an official over a supposed missed call.
Kuminga, frustrated after a drive to the rim went uncalled, walked toward the referee and clapped in his face, which was grounds for an immediate ejection without a prior technical. Kerr quickly stepped in to protest, but his pleas fell flat.
Kuminga Ejected vs. Trail Blazers
Replays painted a clearer picture of Kuminga’s anger. On the play in question, Kris Murray appeared to grab his right forearm while Jerami Grant came down across his left wrist, which certainly could have warranted a whistle.
Perhaps it explained Kerr's surprising support.
“I don’t mind the ejection at all," the coach said. "I kind of liked it, actually.”
Upon elaborating, Kerr explained that Kuminga's passion on the call in question sent a larger message than just his disdain over the foul.
“That’s the J.K. that can really help our team," he said.
Prior to his ejection, Kuminga tallied seven points, six rebounds and four assists.
Last season, the forward averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 points, and 2.2 assists on 45 percent shooting from the field — all figures just below his career highs from Year 3. Kuminga's role was diminished upon Butler's arrival, which spurred the widening margin of interests between the forward and the Warriors.
Kuminga saw himself continuing to develop into an All-Star; Golden State sees him as a utility piece to add depth behind Butler, Curry and Green.
"We've got powerful leadership in the locker room," Kerr said upon his re-signing. "I’ve known J.K. for four years now. He’s not the guy to come in and tear a team down ... I’m not worried about anything.”
As far as Kuminga is concerned, he has the support of his teammates and his coach. Wednesday night was simply the latest example.
"It means a lot," Kuminga said of Kerr's message in the locker room. "The game has slowed down so much. I'm seeing everything. I'm just playing at my own pace."