Steve Kerr, Draymond Comment on Green Leaving Court After Heated Discussion

Early in the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors' 120-97 win over the Orlando Magic, Steve Kerr and Draymond Green got into a heated discussion in a team huddle during a timeout.

Green left the bench to go to the locker room to cool down. He never got back in the game, though he did return to the bench in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Kerr was asked about what happened.

"We got into it, obviously. I took the timeout because I thought we lost our focus there a little bit. So we had it out a little bit, and he made his decision to go back to the locker room to cool off."

ESPN's Anthony Slater then asked Kerr if he would've gone back to Green. Before Slater could finish his question, Kerr said, "No, no, no. He wasn't going back in."

Later in the media session, Kerr spoke more about Green.

"We need Draymond. He's a champion. We've been together for a long time. ... Yeah, it's unfortunate what happened, but it happened."

Green's Postgame Reaction

Green also addressed what happened in his media season.

"Tempers spilled over and I just thought it was best that I get out of there."

Slater asked if Green felt this situation would linger, and Green said, "No. We'll move forward."

Slater then said "it came after a couple of turnovers in the third. What's your level of frustration right now with your play?"

"I'm not frustrated at all. I had one turnover today. I had the ball the whole time I was in the game. I know how to fix problems. ... I had one turnover and I was essentially running our offense."

Green entered Monday with the second-highest turnover rate in the league. He was averaging 4.2 turnovers per 36 minutes.

Stephen Curry's Postgame Reaction

Curry said he didn't think what happened would be a lingering issue. He was then asked whether the team's disappointing 15-15 start to the season has led to frustration boiling over, and this was his response.

"Yeah, but that frustration has led to two wins. It's unfortunate that we're up here, considering where we've been, two-game win streak and protecting our home court, that the vibes of the questions are a little bit more negative than they should be. I get why you're asking them, but downstairs right now, the DJ's got a good playlist going, guys are getting their work in, and we're having a good time because we're winning."

Kerr Has Decision to Make

Green has started all 24 games he's played this season. Kerr can use this situation to justify not playing Green next game or at the least have him come off the bench.

Regardless of how Kerr handles it for the next game or two, the bigger issue is how to allocate minutes to Green long-term.

He's been struggling offensively, and it's not obvious what the Warriors should do with his role moving forward.