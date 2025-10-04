Steve Kerr's New Lineup Suggestion Could Finally Unlock Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors had a long negotiation process with Jonathan Kuminga, spanning several months, but eventually settled on a two-year, $48.5 million deal with a team option for the second season. Avoiding the qualifying offer was major for Golden State to avoid losing him for nothing, but now the team has to find a way to utilize their fourth-highest-paid player.
The Warriors seemed to have found a spot for him after Steph Curry went down with a hamstring injury in the postseason, leading to Kuminga scoring 26.3 points per game in the final three games of Golden State's season. Now, with some new additions to the roster, Steve Kerr's recent lineup suggestion could be the key to unlocking the young forward.
Steve Kerr Suggests Lineup Pairing To Play To Kuminga's Strengths
Speaking during training camp this week, Kerr told reporters that there's one two-man combo that sticks out to him when looking who to pair alongside new signing Al Horford.
“Maybe Al [Horford] and [Jonathan Kuminga],” Kerr said Friday, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. “You know, I think that’s a two-man combo that could make some sense.”
Kerr didn't stop there, adding some context as to why he thinks the two could work well together on the court. “With JK, we want to give him space when he’s got the ball. Al can do that. So, if JK’s at the four, Al’s at the five, and we put shooters around those guys, that could be an interesting combination.”
Why This Makes Sense For Golden State?
Outside of Quinten Post's late-season surge last year as a stretch-five, Golden State really hasn't had a true floor spacer at the center position in the Steve Kerr era. Given that Kuminga has made less than one three per game on average throughout his career and has shot 31.3% over the last two seasons, Golden State has been at a disadvantage when playing him next to a traditional big.
Therefore, putting Kuminga in a lineup where he's the only non-shooter could be the ideal situation for him to be able to play to his strengths as a slasher. That lineup could look something like: Steph Curry, Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, Kuminga, and Horford.
In that situation, you have four shooters surrounding Kuminga, opening up the paint for him, where he converted 73.6% of his attempts from within three feet a season ago. This will all take some time to figure out, but the addition of Horford will be beneficial not only for Kuminga but for other players like Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, who are inconsistent shooters as well.