Steve Kerr Shares Harsh Truth on Controversial NBA Coach Firings
The NBA world was sent into shock earlier this week when the Denver Nuggets parted ways with head coach Michael Malone, continuing an odd trend of veteran coaches getting fired this season.
Malone led the Nuggets to eight consecutive winning seasons and the franchise's first-ever championship in 2023, but was still fired despite his success. Malone joins Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown as proven head coaches to be fired during the 2024-25 season.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had a strong reaction to Malone's firing, placing the blame on the "billionaires" and "big corporations."
"I think one thing that's happened is most teams are now owned by billionaires, big corporations," Kerr said. "So, we're all more expendable. There's so much money in the business now. There's pluses and minuses to that.
"We're all making bigger salaries than we were five years ago, but we're much more vulnerable because I think a lot of owners aren't that concerned with firing a guy and paying him off to go away. So, again, this is the business we chose. We all love it. But it's not the most stable profession, that's for sure."
Like many others, Kerr was shocked by the Malone news, but he seems to be settling in with the idea of that is how the current NBA landscape is. Jenkins and Malone each getting fired within a couple of weeks of the postseason, despite having their teams in playoff position, is an odd trend that Kerr seems to have the harsh answer to.