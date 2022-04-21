Skip to main content
Steve Kerr: Steph Curry's Minutes Will Increase in Game 3

Carlos Avila Gonzalez | Credit: The Chronicle

When asked about Steph Curry's minutes restriction for Game 3 vs. the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors head coach confirmed that it would indeed be increased. "Ya, he should be elevated tonight," Kerr said of Curry's minutes restriction. "He came through the first two games well, we've had the last couple days off in terms of no game action, so he's had a chance assess where he is, and he's doing really well. So we'll increase his minutes tonight."

The Golden State Warriors have been able to handle Denver with ease so far, despite their best player playing a limited role off the bench. Curry was asked about his bench role at shootaround on Thursday, and said, "We got options. Hopefully I've demonstrated that at the end of the day it really doesn't matter. It's about obviously who's in that closing lineup, but also like when you're ready to go when your number is called, like just being ready for whatever that looks like."

Steph went on to add that Jordan Poole has been unbelievable in the starting lineup, and he also added that everybody from Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney also provide attributes the Warriors need in that first group. Because of this, Curry admitted he doesn't know the right answer; however, he is ready to contribute to the best of his abilities.

While there is no official word on whether Curry will start or come off the bench for Game 3, Steve Kerr confirmed that his minutes will indeed increase.

