The Main Reason Holding Back Jonathan Kuminga's Negotiations With Golden State
The Golden State Warriors have yet to sign forward Jonathan Kuminga. Both sides have been at a stalemate this offseason, with the October 1st deadline approaching for the qualifying offer.
Because neither side has committed, the domino effect on the other players on Golden State's target list have yet to sign with the team. Al Horford, Gary Payton II, and De'Anthony Melton have all been linked to sign with the Warriors, but the Kuminga situation has put everything on pause.
The Newest Update For Kuminga and The Warriors
On ESPN's NBA Today, Warriors reporter Anthony Slater reported that Kuminga is specifically looking for a player option, and not a team option, which gives him more control.
"I talked to (Kuminga's agent) this morning, and the message they're adopting this week is to turn the T-O to a P-O (and the contract is signed). (The message) is generally saying that if it's a team-option on that three-year deal, and suddenly it's a player option -- not only will Jonathan Kuminga sign the contract, but he will be completely bought in on the mission they are asking him," said Slater.
The mission they are referring to is wanting Kuminga to help Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler win a ring. For the first two, it would be their fifth championship, and Butler's first.
The current offer that Slater mentioned was a three-year deal for $75.2 million, but with the team option, which gives the Warriors the freedom to trade or keep Kuminga if they decide to go that route.
Other Offers The Warriors Received For Kuminga
The Warriors could have dealt Kuminga most notably to the Sacramento Kings, who were willing to offer guard Malik Monk and a first-round pick to Golden State, but the team denied, citing the protections on the draft pick.
The Phoenix Suns were also interested in Kuminga, even willing to lock him in long term. The Suns offered Golden State a package of Royce O'Neale and multiple second-round picks for the forward. They then reportedly would have offered Kuminga a four-year contract extension worth $90 million, but nothing ever came of it.
The NBA preseason begins in just a few weeks, with training camp starting at the end of September. Eventually, both sides will have to come to an agreement, and Kuminga's future will be more concrete. Right now, it's just a matter of who can convince whom, and the public will have to wait patiently while both parties figure it out.