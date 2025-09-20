Three-Team NBA Trade Idea Solves Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga Dilemma
The Golden State Warriors have been looking for a solution for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga for the entire 2025 offseason, and with training camp quickly approaching, they have yet to come to an agreement.
The Warriors started their offseason by looking for sign-and-trade options to route Kuminga elsewhere, but were reportedly not happy with the offers they received. The Warriors have since shut down trade talks, but they could get desperate soon. Kuminga is reportedly prepared to sign the qualifying offer, which means the Warriors would lose him for nothing in free agency next offseason.
If the Warriors feel like Kuminga will sign the qualifying offer, they will either increase their contract offer or re-engage in sign-and-trade talks.
Potential trade to find Kuminga a new home
Two of Kuminga's top reported suitors throughout the offseason have been the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns. If the Warriors were to have some last-minute trade discussions, it would most likely be with these two teams.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus proposed a three-team trade that would send Kuminga to the Kings in exchange for a package centered around Malik Monk.
Sacramento Kings receive: Jonathan Kuminga (from Warriors), Buddy Hield (from Warriors)
Golden State Warriors receive: Malik Monk (from Kings), Drew Timme (from Nets), protected 2026 first-rounder (from Kings)
Brooklyn Nets receive: Dario Šarić (from Kings), 2029 second-rounder (from Kings), $1 million (from Kings)
Pincus also predicts that Kuminga would sign a four-year, $82.8 million deal with a fourth-year player option with the Kings in this scenario.
The biggest problem with this trade idea is that the Warriors have already turned this offer down, as the Kings reportedly offered Monk and a protected first-rounder for Kuminga. The Warriors having to also part ways with Buddy Hield or Moses Moody in that scenario makes a potential deal more challenging, but Golden State could change their minds if they get desperate.
The only scenario where the Warriors would take this offer is if they are 100 percent certain that Kuminga is gearing up to sign the qualifying offer, and they change their mindset to taking the best trade offer available rather than losing him for nothing next summer.
Monk would be a great player for the Warriors to have, but they are already reportedly gearing up to sign a few guards once they find a solution for Kuminga, which could clog their backcourt. There are certainly a couple of reasons why the Warriors would not want to do this deal, but it would not be the worst-case scenario for them.