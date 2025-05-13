Inside The Warriors

Timberwolves Coach Reveals Jonathan Kuminga Gameplan vs Warriors in Game 4

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch detailed their plan against Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga for Game 4

Logan Struck

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) stands on the court during warmups against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors had plenty of confidence heading into their second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but one crucial injury has changed everything.

In Game 1, superstar point guard Steph Curry went down with a hamstring injury, and in his absence, the Warriors have desperately needed other players to step up. Despite losing back-to-back games, the Warriors have found an unexpected hero to give them hope.

Jonathan Kuminga has had a challenging few weeks, but he came alive in Saturday's Game 3. In a losing effort, Kuminga dropped 30 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks on 11-18 shooting from the field.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr opted not to play Kuminga for three of their seven first-round games against the Houston Rockets, as the Timberwolves likely expected the young forward to be a non-factor in their second-round series. However, the Timberwolves are now having to game-plan for him.

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00)
May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Before Monday's Game 4, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch detailed what they have to do differently to slow down Kuminga and make things harder for him.

" I think we've got to be a little bit more physical," Finch said. "I think he was dictating physicality on his matchup offensively. We've got to try to stand up his drives a little bit earlier.

"And then, I think, also, we knew -- he played well against us in Game 2 we knew he was going to continue to be -- or feature in this series but you know we've got to kind of shut his water off a little bit earlier. He got going too much."

With Curry still sidelined, the Warriors certainly need another big game from Kuminga as they look to even the series 2-2. The Warriors and Timberwolves are facing off for Game 4 in Golden State at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday.

