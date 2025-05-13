Timberwolves Coach Reveals Jonathan Kuminga Gameplan vs Warriors in Game 4
The Golden State Warriors had plenty of confidence heading into their second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but one crucial injury has changed everything.
In Game 1, superstar point guard Steph Curry went down with a hamstring injury, and in his absence, the Warriors have desperately needed other players to step up. Despite losing back-to-back games, the Warriors have found an unexpected hero to give them hope.
Jonathan Kuminga has had a challenging few weeks, but he came alive in Saturday's Game 3. In a losing effort, Kuminga dropped 30 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks on 11-18 shooting from the field.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr opted not to play Kuminga for three of their seven first-round games against the Houston Rockets, as the Timberwolves likely expected the young forward to be a non-factor in their second-round series. However, the Timberwolves are now having to game-plan for him.
Before Monday's Game 4, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch detailed what they have to do differently to slow down Kuminga and make things harder for him.
" I think we've got to be a little bit more physical," Finch said. "I think he was dictating physicality on his matchup offensively. We've got to try to stand up his drives a little bit earlier.
"And then, I think, also, we knew -- he played well against us in Game 2 we knew he was going to continue to be -- or feature in this series but you know we've got to kind of shut his water off a little bit earlier. He got going too much."
With Curry still sidelined, the Warriors certainly need another big game from Kuminga as they look to even the series 2-2. The Warriors and Timberwolves are facing off for Game 4 in Golden State at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday.