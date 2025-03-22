Unexpected Caitlin Clark, Lakers, Warriors Information Revealed
The WNBA has found their solution.
For years, the WNBA has struggled to properly market its product, but Caitlin Clark has become a global superstar. The Indiana Fever drafted Clark first overall out of Iowa in the 2024 draft and the WNBA is making the most out of their newest face of the league.
The league released its television schedule for the upcoming 2025 season, and they are doing all they can to put Clark and the Fever in the spotlight. 41 of the Fever's 44 games have been put on national TV, setting the WNBA record for most nationally televised games for a team in one season.
Via Indiana Fever: "all eyes on us.
🔥 41 of our 44 games on national TV
🔥 most national TV games in franchise history
🔥 most national TV games for a single team in WNBA history"
While the Fever setting the WNBA record is no surprise, they have also surpassed the NBA.
Clark and the Fever will have more games on national TV than any other NBA team, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks.
Via Legion Hoops: "Caitlin Clark will have more nationally televised games this season than the top viewed NBA teams
Fever - (41 games)
Lakers - (39 games)
Warriors - (36 games)
Celtics/Knicks - (34 games)
Mavericks - (30 games)
The Caitlin Clark effect has risen to another level."
Clark's popularity has grown to another level. On top of getting more nationally televised games than any NBA team this season, some opposing WNBA teams have to move their games against the Fever to larger arenas to fit all of the fans who want to watch her play.
Passing teams like the Lakers and Warriors, two of the biggest markets in all of sports, is an incredible feat and an unbelievable testament to Clark's popularity.