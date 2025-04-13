Warriors Announce Big Roster Move Before Clippers Game

The Golden State Warriors are converting Braxton Key to a standard NBA contract, sources told @hoopshype. Key averaged 16.5 points on 50.6% from the field, 8.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks in the G League for the San Diego Clippers and Santa Cruz Warriors. pic.twitter.com/pggYEjv9Fu