Warriors Announce Big Roster Move Before Clippers Game
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday for their regular-season finale with major playoff implications on the line. The Warriors sit in sixth place in the Western Conference with a 48-33 record, but could fall into the play-in tournament with a loss on Sunday.
Before facing the Clippers, the Warriors made a significant roster move. The Warriors have signed Braxton Key to a standard NBA contract, converting him from his two-way deal after he won G League Defensive Player of the Year.
Key, 28, averaged 16.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game this season in the G League, and by converting him to a standard contract, the Warriors will have him available for the playoffs.
Key has only appeared in three games so far this season, so he will likely not get many opportunities in the postseason. However, having a talent like that available could come in handy for Golden State.
The Warriors released a statement to announce the new signing.
"The Golden State Warriors have converted forward Braxton Key to a standard NBA contract, it was announced today.
"Key, 28, has played in three games with Golden State this season, averaging 1.0 points in 3.6 minutes per game. Key was originally signed by the Warriors to a two-way contract on March 4, 2024."
The Warriors and Clippers are set to face off at 3:30 p.m. EST in Golden State on Sunday on ESPN, possibly giving Key his first chance since earning a new contract.