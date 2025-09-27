Warriors Announce Coaching Department Change, Make Nick Kerr Decision
The Golden State Warriors are set to have their media day on Monday, September 29th, but there are only nine players under contract as of Saturday. The main reason for this continues to be the holdup around Jonathan Kuminga, as the Warriors are unable to sign the list of reported players until a decision is made on the 22-year-old forward's contract.
While the Warriors may have to wait until Wednesday to fill out their roster, given that's the deadline for Kuminga's qualifying offer, that doesn't mean they can't make other moves around the organization. On Saturday, the Warriors announced a pair of coaching changes, as well as other promotions and additions within the franchise.
Steve Kerr Unites With His Son
After serving as the head coach of the Warriors' G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, for the past two seasons, Nick Kerr will now join Golden State as an assistant coach on staff. United with his father, Nick joins a rare list of father-son duos to serve on the same coaching staff.
Examples of the father-son coaching duos include Bernie and J. B. Bickerstaff, Doc and Spencer Rivers, Rick and David Adelman, and Paul and Stephen Silas. A handful of those sons went on to become head coaches, with Adelman and Bickerstaff currently serving in those roles.
Prior to this new promotion for Nick, he served as a graduate assistant with the California Golden Bears, before working with the San Antonio Spurs as a quality assurance assistant, and then joined the Warriors system in 2021.
Other Changes Around The Organization
Another coaching move was Golden State naming Ben Stelzer the Head Video Coordinator, coming over from two seasons with the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Several other additions revolved around people being promoted from the Santa Cruz team, such as David Fatoki being promoted to Vice President of Basketball Development after serving as the GM for the G League affiliate.
What's Next For Golden State?
While these moves can certainly have a positive impact on the team going forward, the reality is there's still a lot to figure out with the team before the season starts in late October. Given the October 1st deadline for Kuminga's qualifying offer, it can be assumed that all of Golden State's additional signings should be ironed out by next weekend at the latest.
As for now, the Warriors are set to head into Monday's media day with some changes in their coaching and front office staff, but nothing in terms of their roster.