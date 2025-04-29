Warriors Announce New Starting Lineup vs Rockets in Game 4
The Golden State Warriors made a statement in Game 3 against the Houston Rockets, picking up a huge win, even without six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler. The Warriors now have a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 on Monday night, and are luckily getting Butler back on the court.
The Warriors are now heading into Game 4 with no inactives, giving themselves a huge boost as they look to take a commanding 3-1 lead.
However, the Warriors have decided to change things up on Monday night. The Warriors announced their starting lineup for Game 4, and have surprisingly made a change. The Warriors are starting Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green on Monday night.
Monday night will mark Buddy Hield's first start since February 12, as head coach Steve Kerr has decided to make a big change at an interesting time.
Hield is coming off a huge performance in Game 3, dropping 17 points on 5-11 shooting from three-point range to help lead Golden State to a win with Butler sidelined.
Hield started 22 games for the Warriors this season, averaging 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists with 38.9/36.5/85.7 shooting splits. While this lineup change is certainly a surprise, Hield has done enough to earn a spot with the starters for Game 4.
This will be the first time this season that these five players have started a game together, but it could prove to be a good decision from Steve Kerr.
The Warriors and Rockets are set to face off at 10:00 p.m. ET on Monday in Golden State.