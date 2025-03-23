Warriors Announce Official Signing of Former NBA Lottery Pick
The Golden State Warriors have taken their game to the next level since trading for six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler, winning 16 of their 19 games with him in the lineup.
The Warriors have improved to 41-30 on the season and sit in sixth place in the Western Conference, but have made a new roster addition as they prepare for a postseason run.
With just 11 games left in the regular season, the Warriors have announced the signing of Kevin Knox II to a new contract. Knox recently signed back-to-back 10-day contracts with Golden State before earning a deal for the rest of the season.
"The Golden State Warriors have signed forward Kevin Knox II to a contract, it was announced today. Knox II previously signed to a 10-day contract with the Warriors on February 19 and a second 10-day contract on March 1," the Warriors announced.
Knox has appeared in seven games for the Warriors this season, averaging 4.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in just 7.3 minutes per contest with 45.8/27.3/75.0 shooting splits.
Knox was drafted ninth overall by the New York Knicks in 2018, where he spent three-and-a-half seasons before getting traded to the Atlanta Hawks. Knox has also spent time with the Pistons and Trail Blazers before making his way to Golden State and has now found a home for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.
As a former top-ten draft pick, Knox's raw talent is undeniable. While he will not be in the playoff rotation for the Warriors, he will be a viable option deep on the bench if needed.