Warriors Announce Starting Lineup Without Al Horford vs Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors are coming off a major win on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets, proving to the NBA against one of the top teams that they can't be counted out of the 2026 title race. Now 2-0 on the season, they'll be tested with their first back-to-back, facing the Portland Trail Blazers on the road Friday night.
It's a tough situation for Portland right now, who will try to look past the arrest and absence of their head coach, Chauncey Billups, for his alleged involvement in an illegal poker ring. Amid all of this, Golden State will be making a change to their starting lineup, looking to ease the load on Draymond Green in the second half of this back-to-back.
Golden State will substitute Brandin Podziemski from their starting lineup in place of Quentin Post, the second-year stretch big man who fills the role of Al Horford in his absence due to load management. Giving Golden State some more size, Post and Green will be tasked with matching up against Donovan Clingan and Yang Hansen down low.
Quinten Post Makes First Start Of The Season
Post was a solid bench player through his first three years of college, but didn't break out until his final two years at Boston College. In his fifth and final season at Boston College, he earned All-ACC honors, averaging 17.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, while showcasing his ability to stretch the floor.
He ended up being the 52nd overall pick by Golden State in the 2024 NBA Draft, and ended up working his way into 14 starts as a rookie across 42 appearances. He'd continue to bring value as an outside shooter, shooting 40.8% as a rookie from three. However, that value can't be overlooked, as it opened up the paint for Jimmy Butler and others to thrive.
Now, in the third game of his second season, Post joins the starting lineup in a position Horford would've likely taken, had Golden State not played the night prior. Post didn't play in the Summer League but had two games with 16 or more points during the preseason. On a veteran team that can't afford to overuse its stars, Post could see a handful of looks Friday night.
Tip-off in Portland is set for 10:00 p.m. EST, and Golden State will be looking to become the NBA's first and only 3-0 team on the season.