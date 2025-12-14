Warriors-Blazers Game Statuses Revealed for Green, Horford, Holiday, More

Draymond Green is set to make his return against the Portland Trail Blazers (9-16) on Sunday after missing the last three games.

The Warriors (13-13) will have everyone available but Al Horford, who is still out with sciatica.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers have five players ruled out. Two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday (calf) is nearing a return, but he'll miss his 14th straight game Sunday. Scoot Henderson (hamstring) has yet to make his debut this season. Damian Lillard (Achilles) is recovering from an Achilles injury from last season that could keep him out for the year. Matisse Thybulle (thumb) and Blake Wesley (foot) are also out.

Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III are listed as questionable, but both are expected to play.

Can the Warriors Slow Down Avdija?

Deni Avdija has been giving everybody fits this season, but he's been particularly effective against the Warriors. His stat lines are as follows:

10/24 vs. GSW: 26 PTS, 11-of-18 shooting, six assists, five rebounds

11/21 @ GSW: 26 PTS, 6-of-14 shooting, 13 assists, six rebounds

The Blazers won both games.

The Warriors don't have a great option to guard Avdija. Ideally, they'd have a big wing whose main job is to be a defensive stopper. But they don't have that, so they have been going with more of a committee approach.

Jimmy Butler (6'6") and Moses Moody (6'5") have spent the most time on him.

On Sunday, expect De'Anthony Melton (6'2") to get some reps on Avdija.

Avdija is much bigger than Melton, but if Melton can stay in front of Avdija before he starts his drive, that would limit Avdija's success as a scorer and a passer.

Curry Can Break Another MJ Record

Stephen Curry had his 94th 35-plus-point game after turning 30 years old on Friday, passing Michael Jordan for the most in NBA history.

He has a chance to pass Jordan again Sunday.

Jordan and Curry are tied for the most 40-point games after turning 30 with 44.

Curry had 35 points in the first Blazers game and 38 points in the second. Portland just allowd 143 points to the Pelicans on Thursday. The stars seem to be aligning for a big Curry performance.

Warriors' Starting Lineup Watch

The Warriors will almost certainly start Curry, Butler and Green. After that, it's anyone's guess once again.

Quinten Post has started the last three games at center. He's likely to be in the first five again.

However, the last time Golden State had its Big Three available, it went small with Will Richard and Moses Moody as the other two starters.

Richard didn't play at all against Minnesota, but he had started the previous four games.

Pat Spencer and Buddy Hield started alongside Curry against the Timberwolves, which went well in the first half but not well early in the third quarter.

My guess is the Warriors will go with Hield and Post as the final two starters. Regardless of who starts, expect Spencer, Moody, Hield, Melton and Brandin Podziemski to get first-half run, and whoever plays the best among them will be in the closing lineup.