Warriors Champion's Unique Take on Steph Curry's Impact on the NBA
Throughout the history of basketball, there have been a handful of players whose unique skill sets have influenced generations. Back-to-the-basketball big men were extremely common throughout the NBA, even until the early 2010s. However, today, there are only a handful of players in the NBA who have that skill in their arsenal.
Looking at the NBA today, there's no doubt that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has had a transformative effect on how the game is played. When Curry entered the league during the 2009-10 season, the Orlando Magic led the NBA in three-point attempts with 27.3 per game. Flash forward to last season, 27.3 attempts would rank dead last by over four attempts per game.
While more three-pointers have led to more highlight plays, especially from players like Curry, Damian Lillard, and Klay Thompson, not everyone is a fan of how the game has changed. According to 2017 Warriors Champion Matt Barnes, Curry's impact on the game of basketball is a double-edged sword.
Matt Barnes Gets Honest
"Steph was a gift and a curse to this game because everyone thinks they could do it. You know what I mean? And he changed it completely. Not even just the NBA, but the way basketball is played, period," Barnes said on a recent episode of "Big Boy's The Hangout."
"Now, I feel like it's the Steph Curry and Klay Thompson effect. But those are two of the greatest shooters, if not the two greatest shooters, we've ever seen. But now, everyone feels like shooting the three-ball is what you need to be able to do to succeed," he added.
As mentioned with the statistics above, the three-point shot has become more frequent than ever. The Boston Celtics were an extreme example during the 2024-25 season, as they attempted 48.2 three-pointers per game, in comparison to only 41.8 two-point attempts per game. They were the only team in the NBA to do so last season.
However, a major reason for the pivot of focus to the three-pointer isn't just Curry revolutionizing the game, but the analytical aspect. While three-pointers are less efficient than two-pointers (36.0% vs 54.5% league average last season), analytics have swayed teams to shoot more three-pointers because the three being worth more than a two will make up for the efficiency difference.
While the Celtics were the only team to shoot more threes than two last season, who knows what's in store for next season? Players around the league are constantly working on their shooting, which not only allows teams to take more outside shots but also opens up the floor for scoring inside. Barnes may have a point, but the three isn't going anywhere anytime soon.