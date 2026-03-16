Steph Curry Reveals In-Game Compliment He Loves, Why He's Not Close to Retiring

Speaking to The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II recently, Stephen Curry revealed one of his favorite in-game compliments.

Curry said he takes pride in his conditioning and enjoys being reminded of it.

"So it’s one of my favorite compliments that I get in the middle of a game. Somebody guard me at a free-throw dead-ball or something. We stand next to each other come and be like, ‘Yo, stop moving so much.'”

Curry is known for being one of the best off-ball movers in NBA history. As evidence, there are dozens of videos of his best relocation threes on YouTube.

That extra movement often leads to his defender getting tired, which can have the benefit of a) leading to the defender making mistakes on defense and b) leading to that player being less effective on offense.

And more generally, that extra movement leads to defenses being overstretched, which often opens up scoring opportunities for Curry's teammates.

His movement is among many reasons the Warriors have had a better offensive rating with Curry on the court for every season of his career, per Cleaning the Glass.

Curry Answers Question About Retirement

Curry also explained why he's not close to retiring.

“I think your body is the first point of information,” he said. "Just what it takes to get ready for a game is a lot different now than it was a decade ago. When I’m out there on the court right now, I still get lost in the fun. It’s still my happy place. All the work is worth it because I get to go out there and hoop at the highest level. The competition, the camaraderie, the chasing something that matters — that still gets me going. And I don’t see that stopping anytime soon."

It must be noted that Curry answered this question before missing the last 17 games with runner's knee. Curry will be re-evaluated after missing the next three games. The fact that he's with the team on its current six-game road trip suggests he's nearing a return.

My guess is he's targeting a return on March 23 against the Mavericks.

Curry turned 38 on Saturday, and he has just one year left on his contract. In theory, his career could be coming to a close in 13 months.

But at the moment, that would feel shocking. He's expressed no desire to end his career soon, and he should have plenty of value into his 40s due to his shooting ability.