Warriors, Clippers Face Off With Numerous All-Stars Missing
The Golden State Warriors and LA Clippers are set to face off in a cross-state matchup for their 2025 preseason finale on Friday night. Even though it is preseason, many fans would likely be looking forward to a star-studded matchup featuring the likes of Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and more, but those fans will certainly be disappointed.
Luckily, Steph Curry is suiting up for Friday's matchup to keep some star power in the game, but other than that, there will be a handful of stars sitting out of the preseason finale.
Warriors vs. Clippers injury report
Ahead of Friday's matchup against the Clippers, the Warriors are expected to be without All-Star forward Jimmy Butler due to an ankle injury. Butler is now set to miss his third consecutive game, and while the absences have not all been injury-related, the Warriors certainly hope he is ready to go in time for the regular season next week.
The Warriors have ruled out Moses Moody (calf) and De'Anthony Melton (knee) for Friday's preseason finale, putting a dent in Golden State's guard and wing depth against the Clippers.
As for the Clippers, they will be playing without Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, who are both getting a simple night off for rest. The Clippers likely see it as a blessing that superstar forward Kawhi Leonard is healthy heading into the regular season, and they certainly do not want to risk anything in a meaningless preseason game if they feel like he is already ready for when it matters.
On top of those two, star center Ivica Zubac's status is in the air for the same reason, as the Clippers could be giving the keys to their supporting cast for Friday's game.
However, while there are some key stars who will be absent, the Clippers are preparing to gain a star in return. Three-time NBA All-Star Bradley Beal is expected to suit up on Friday night to make his Clippers debut after signing with the team this offseason.
Of course, the Clippers would likely love to see their full squad in action with Beal back on the court, but they seem to be prioritizing Leonard and Harden's rest over a test-run with their new lineup.
While this Clippers versus Warriors matchup would typically be a star-studded affair, Friday's meeting will be a bit different, but it will still be worth tuning in for.
The Warriors are set to host the Clippers in Golden State on Friday at 10:00 p.m. ET.