Warriors Expected to Experiment with Starting Lineup Change vs Trail Blazers
The NBA preseason is the time for teams to play around with lineup construction.
For regular starters and returning players, the preseason is simply a chance to get back into the swing of things and shake off the rust in time for the regular season, while others looking to make their mark, the preseason represents a chance to secure a spot in the regular season lineup.
Though mostly for coaches, putting together lineups in these games is a chance to look at team chemistry and develop plans against their opponents that can be used when the games really count down the line. This kind of experimentation means that lineups are subject to change far more often than they would be otherwise.
Horford at Center?
The Warriors will be working with a nearly healthy lineup, with only De'Anthony Melton listed as out. Kerr will have most of his pieces to work with, and Kuminga and Horford could see starts in the Blazers matchup. Anthony Slater of ESPN made a prediction earlier on Wednesday that he expects Horford to be the starting center against the Blazers, a possible look at his regular-season role.
On the guard side, Pat Spencer and Buddy Hield, the two players who played the most minutes in Sunday's game despite both coming off the bench, could also find their way into the starting five and join Curry in the back court for this game.
Golden State's First Preseason Game
Looking at the Golden State Warriors' 111-103 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr leaned toward a guard-heavy starting five, with Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody on the floor with Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.
This isn't likely to be a regular scheme for the Warriors in the regular season, especially with Green having to be the five-man for Golden State here. However, it was a lineup that went 16-3 as starters last season, so the Warriors can't ignore its potential.
Even with the starting five going guard-heavy while leaving some big men on the bench to start things off, most of the Warriors got an even chance at minutes on Sunday. All five starters played at least 14 minutes on the court, but Kuminga, Al Horford, and Quinten Post all logged at least 14 minutes as well, meaning there was still some serious size on the court most of the time.
Golden State is set to tip off against the Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. EST, as all eyes will be on how the Warriors play their cards in this matchup and which lineup pairings they look to explore.