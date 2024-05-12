Inside The Warriors

Warriors Expected to Target Pelicans Star in Trade

Could the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans make a trade?

Dec 31, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) and
Dec 31, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) and / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
It has been reported many places that the Golden State Warriors will likely look to acquire another star this summer. Getting Steph Curry a true co-star is crucial for the Warriors if they want to re-enter contention, as neither Draymond Green or Klay Thompson are good enough at this stage of their careers to be the second best player on a championship team. 

In a recent article from Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, it was revealed by an anonymous Western Conference executive that the Warriors are expected to target a player like New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram.

“For what they’re going to be looking for, [Ingram] is the kind of guy they will be in the market for, because he is a player who can score but is a little bit damaged goods and maybe the price is lower than it ought to be,” the Western Conference executive told Heavy Sports. “But you know, you keep him healthy, you’re careful with him, and he can carry you through. He is still young and that is absolutely what they want.”

The executive added, “He is a wildcard. But we saw him, he played 30 minutes against Washington and put up 40 points. He did that twice. When he is right, he is a devastating scorer.”

Could the Warriors make a deal for Ingram this summer?

