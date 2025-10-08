Warriors Free Agent Guard Signs Unexpected Deal With Dubai Basketball
During the 2024-25 season, the Golden State Warriors made a few moves, headlined by the acquisition of six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler. However, there was another move that they made shortly after the Butler trade, in which some fans had high hopes about.
In late February, the Warriors signed Taran Armstrong to a two-way contract. The 23-year-old Australian guard was coming fresh from playing for the Cairns Taipans in the NBL, where he averaged 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in the 2024-25 season before making the jump to the NBA.
As a 6-foot-6 guard with an all-around skill set, many fans were excited about the addition of Armstrong, even if it was just on a two-way contract.
Armstrong moves back overseas
On Wednesday morning, NBA insider Keith Smith reported that Armstrong has signed a deal with Dubai Basketball, a team that competes in the ABA League and EuroLeague. However, the Warriors will retain his rights.
"The final 2025 NBA restricted free agent is off the board: Taran Armstrong, a two-way RFA from the Warriors, has agreed to a deal with Dubai Basketball," Smith posted. "GSW will continue to hold Armstrong's RFA rights in the NBA this year, and for as long they keep issuing qualifying offers."
After signing a two-way deal with the Warriors last season, Armstrong never got an on-court opportunity in Golden State, but did play a handful of games with their G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.
In 11 appearances in Santa Cruz last season, Armstrong averaged 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 51.0% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range.
Of course, after filling their final two-way roster spot, the assumption was that Armstrong's time in Golden State had come to an end, but making the move to Dubai is surprising. After becoming one of the top players in the NBL, many would assume that Armstrong would return home, but the move to Dubai could help him keep his NBA dream alive.
Armstrong stayed in Golden State's system over the offseason, even playing for the Warriors during their Summer League action. While Armstrong's time in Golden State was short-lived, the door is still open for him to return at some point, as it would be great to see the young guard get more opportunity at the next level.
Armstrong will be joining a few former NBA players in Dubai, such as Dwayne Bacon, Davis Bertans, and Filip Petrusev, as the club is building a strong roster to compete with the EuroLeague's best.