Warriors' Free Agent Target Predicted to Sign With Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors have had as underwhelming an offseason as anyone would have imagined, as it is a week into September and they are still the only NBA team that has not added a player through trade or free agency.
The Warriors continue to play the long game with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, as the two sides still stand far apart on a potential deal. Of course, this whole dilemma is holding up the team's free agency signings, as the Warriors reportedly have a few players on standby, ready to sign whenever this Kuminga situation is resolved.
Warriors' free agency targets
The Warriors and Boston Celtics free agent Al Horford reportedly have a deal ready to be signed, but are simply waiting to put pen to paper until the franchise figures out what they are doing with Kuminga. The Warriors reportedly also have two familiar faces, Gary Payton II and De'Anthony Melton, ready to sign, but there is another free agent who is not a done deal.
The Warriors have had reported interest in veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon for much of the offseason. Brogdon has yet to be signed by a team, and with the Warriors undoubtedly in the mix, many question if he will be part of the group that they bring in once they solve their Kuminga problem.
NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that it will be hard to tell where the Warriors stand with Brogdon until Kuminga's situation is resolved, but there is certainly interest.
"In Brogdon's case, Golden State's long-running stalemate with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga has contributed to the uncomfortable wait," Fischer wrote.
"We won't know if the Warriors emerge with more serious interest in Brogdon until the state of their roster and luxury tax bill becomes clear in the wake of a resolution to Kuminga's fate and the subsequent signings that have been long anticipated to bring Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II and second-round pick Will Richard into the Bay Area fold."
Where is Brogdon heading?
The 32-year-old guard has been a journeyman recently, making stops with the Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, and Indiana Pacers over the last four seasons, and it seems like he will be heading somewhere new, once again. Of course, the Warriors are a team to watch for him, but Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus predicts that he will sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"Several teams could use help at guard, such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks," Pincus wrote. "Prediction: Brogdon joins the Timberwolves, giving support behind Mike Conley."
Many teams are likely searching for a veteran guard like Brogdon, and the Timberwolves could certainly use his services. Minnesota's only legitimate weak spot on its roster is point guard, so bringing in a veteran ball-handler like Brogdon makes sense. However, the Warriors could certainly use a backup point guard as well, so time will tell which direction Brogdon takes.