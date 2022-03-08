Warriors Give Tickets to Heartbroken Steph Curry Fan

The Golden State Warriors made a decision to leave Steph Curry home for some rest while the team traveled to Denver. While it was the right decision for the team, there were some understandably disappointed Steph Curry fans in attendance. One video went viral of a disappointed young girl who was looking forward to seeing her favorite player. Fortunately for her and those who followed the story, the Warriors are hooking her up with tickets to their next game in Denver, which coincidentally comes later this week.

In a Tweet from Golden State Warriors Sr. Vice President of Communications, it was confirmed that the young girl and her family would be receiving tickets to Thursday's Warriors vs. Nuggets game in Denver. Steph Curry is expected to play in this game, which will give the young fan a chance to see her favorite player.

Despite Golden State's loss, this was a feel good story that everyone can enjoy. As awareness and understanding surrounding athlete's bodies advances, the necessity of rest days has become a greater focus. While a necessary proponent in preserving short and longterm health, star players resting unfortunately almost always results in disappointed fans. Not every story gets to end the way this one will, but it certainly feels good when they do.

The Golden State Warriors will play the LA Clippers at home on Tuesday before traveling back to Denver to face the Nuggets again on Thursday.

