Warriors Make Draymond Green Announcement After Latest News
The Golden State Warriors ended their 2024-25 campaign on a sour note, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the playoffs, but some incredible seasons from their stars should not go unnoticed.
On Wednesday, superstar point guard Steph Curry finished top ten in NBA MVP voting for the tenth time in his career, and now co-star Draymond Green has received some extra recognition from the league.
The NBA released their All-Defensive honors on Thursday, and Draymond Green was rewarded on First Team, alongside Evan Mobley, Dyson Daniels, Lu Dort, and Amen Thompson.
Following the news, the Warriors released a statement about Green's accomplishment.
"Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been named to the 2024-25 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team, it was announced today.
"A nine-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection and the league's Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17, Green averaged 9.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in 29.2 minutes over 68 games (66 starts) this season. He is the 13th player in NBA history to earn nine-or-more All-Defensive Team honors."
Many people were vouching for Green to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award this season, but he ultimately finished third in voting. Green certainly could have gotten the Defensive Player of the Year nod, but All-Defensive First Team honors for the ninth time in his career is quite the accomplishment in itself.
Green has proven to be one of the best defenders of this generation and has four NBA championships to show for it.