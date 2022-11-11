Warriors Not Benching Klay Thompson for Jordan Poole

There's been a small elephant in the room when it comes to the Warriors' offense - should they insert Jordan Poole in the starting lineup over Klay Thompson? Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says that answer is no.

"No, that's not something I've given any thought to. Jordan & Klay are very different players," Kerr said. "Jordan's on the ball, Klay's off the ball...Klay is a starter. That 5-man unit is the best in the league."



While Jordan Poole did do a tremendous job of starting during Klay Thompson's absence last season, it's very clear that their starting five is one of the best in the NBA. There's a reason why the Warriors won an NBA Championship last season, and that starting five was a big reason why (also Steph Curry). However, it may be a decision that Kerr has to make down the line as Klay Thompson gets older. That point will be the most interesting moment of the Warriors' future. The moment where there needs to be a changing of the guard, where both Klay and Draymond end up being replaced by younger talent. However, that time is not now.

The Golden State Warriors are currently sitting at a 4-7 record with the hopes of defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. The Cavs have been one of the best teams in this early NBA season, so winning this game would actually mean a lot for the Warriors in hopefully getting them on the right track.

