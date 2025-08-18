Warriors Owner Sends Strong Message to Jonathan Kuminga: Report
The NBA's restricted free agency market has been rough this offseason, and the Golden State Warriors are feeling it more than anyone.
22-year-old forward Jonathan Kuminga is still sitting untouched in restricted free agency, and there is no real end in sight for negotiations between him and the Warriors. The former seventh overall pick is coming off a rollercoaster 2024-25 campaign, where he went from being out of the rotation entirely to the Warriors' leading scorer in a playoff series, all within a couple of weeks.
Now, Kuminga is asking for an average annual salary of around $30 million per year, but so far, the Warriors' best offer to him has been a two-year deal worth $45 million. To minimal surprise, Kuminga continues to decline this offer.
Kuminga likely to return to Golden State
Despite heading into the 2025 offseason with the expectation of a sign-and-trade, the two sides are more likely to re-sign at this point. Whether that means Kuminga accepts their current offer of $45 million over two seasons, or he simply takes the $7.9 million qualifying offer, he will likely be in a Warriors uniform to start the 2025-26 season.
If Kuminga accepts the qualifying offer, the Warriors would be unable to trade him, and he would hit unrestricted free agency next summer. While on paper, it makes more financial sense to take over $20 million next season than $8 million, it would give him a chance to bet on himself and allow him to be in full control of a decision next offseason.
Do the Warriors want him back?
Many fans have assumed that neither Kuminga nor the Warriors want him to return to the franchise, but that is not necessarily true. If the two sides were able to agree on a price, Kuminga would have already been re-signed, but the contract negotiation has been a serious issue.
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne recently went on NBA Today on Friday to report that Warriors owner Joe Lacob told Kuminga that he wants him in Golden State for the long term.
"And I do think the Warriors see him as somebody who’s, if he wants to call it, a building block, I don’t know if I would call it that, but somebody they want around for a long time, because they have 35-year-olds on their team. I know the owner, Joe Lacob has told him this. He loves Jonathan Kuminga. He is the reason that they’ve never included him in trades, because they see the potential in him," Shelburne said.
Kuminga undoubtedly has the potential to be a high-level offensive talent in this league, and at only 22 years old and four years under his belt, he should continue to grow. Kuminga has his on-court issues, hence why head coach Steve Kerr benched him entirely heading into the postseason, but he can certainly still be an impactful player.