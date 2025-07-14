Warriors Predicted to Make Big Lineup Change Next Season
The Golden State Warriors ended their 2024-25 campaign with a second-round playoff loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as the team struggled to find consistency in the postseason. Through 12 playoff games, the Warriors and head coach Steve Kerr put together six unique starting lineups.
Of course, the Warriors fell flat after superstar point guard Steph Curry got injured, but the franchise needs to make sure the 36-year-old has enough help around him next season and moving forward.
Throughout the 2024-25 regular season, the Warriors had 38 unique starting lineups through 82 games, with their most common being Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, who started 19 games together with an impressive 16-3 record.
However, for the 2025-26 season, the Warriors could tweak that starting group. Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley predicts that the Warriors will start Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green next season.
These five started zero regular season games together last year, but made a few playoff appearances. In four starts together, this group had a 3-1 record, including a huge Game 7 win in the first round to beat the Houston Rockets and keep their season alive.
In this group, Hield takes Moody's place from their most common lineup last season, but it is hard to predict what Steve Kerr will do.
"So, how about that fifth spot? We're going Hield with the presumption Kerr will attempt to maximize spacing around the Butler-Green frontcourt. But the coach could also try that by trotting out Quentin Post as a stretch 7-footer. Moses Moody theoretically offers better two-way balance, but the Dubs discarded him from their starting lineup pretty quickly into their playoff run," Buckley wrote.