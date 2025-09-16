Warriors Rejected Eight-Year NBA Veteran in Jonathan Kuminga Trade Offer
The Golden State Warriors went into the 2025 NBA offseason expected to shop Jonathan Kuminga in sign-and-trade talks, but after a couple of months of speculation, the team shut down trade conversations to divert their focus toward re-signing him.
Kuminga's sign-and-trade market was picking up some steam throughout the summer, but the Warriors simply would not budge. Teams like the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, and Chicago Bulls all showed interest in acquiring Kuminga, and two of those teams even made concrete offers.
Warriors rejected offers
ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported on two substantial sign-and-trade offers that the Warriors turned down, one from the Kings and another from the Suns.
The Suns were one of the highest bidders for Kuminga, as they reportedly offered Kuminga a contract worth around $80 to $88 million over four years with a player option attached, something that the Warriors are not willing to offer. However, Phoenix's trade offer to the Warriors may not have been as enticing.
The Suns reportedly offered "Royce O'Neal and second-round compensation" for Kuminga, which the Warriors were not flattered by.
O'Neal, an eight-year NBA veteran, would actually be a great player in Golden State's system, but he does not seem to be what they are looking for. In his first full season with the Suns last year, O'Neal averaged 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 0.9 steals per game, while shooting 40.6% from three-point range.
O'Neal is a capable defender who will do the dirty work and can knock down a couple of three-pointers per game, which, on paper, could be exactly what the Warriors need on their roster.
Kuminga's value
Golden State's sign-and-trade conversations for Kuminga were very interesting because, from an outside perspective, it seemed like the Warriors valued him as a future All-Star. However, in reality, the Warriors had such minimal trust in him last season that he logged DNPs in multiple playoff games.
Of course, the Warriors were simply looking to capitalize on the 22-year-old forward with potential, but now they are stuck in a situation where he could leave for nothing next offseason. In hindsight, the Warriors should have accepted a sign-and-trade offer when they had the chance, so they could have received a return for Kuminga and resolved the situation.
If the Warriors get desperate, they could open up sign-and-trade discussions again, but it seems more than likely that Kuminga will be in Golden State to start the 2025-26 season.