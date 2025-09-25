Warriors Reported Main Issue With Trading Jonathan Kuminga to Kings
The Golden State Warriors this entire offseason have been dealing with the lingering situation that is Jonathan Kuminga's contract.
The 22-year-old forward has yet to re-sign with the Warriors, and the team has not made a decision on whether to trade him. They offered him a $75.2 million deal over three years, which he did not accept.
What The Latest News Is
Sam Amick of The Athletic recently reported that trade talks between the Warriors and Kings have sparked again after negotiations between the two teams were closed off for a while.
"Several obstacles to a deal remain, most notably the fact that the Warriors’ interest in (Malik) Monk appears to be quite muted. His contract is the primary issue, as he has a player option for the 2027-28 season worth $21.5 million that does not fit with the Warriors’ future flexibility plans. There are concerns about his fit on the team as well," said the report.
It was also mentioned, "If they did take him on, team sources said it’s likely Golden State would look to trade him elsewhere. The problem with that path, however, is that there’s no clarity as to whether that would be possible anytime soon."
The stance Golden State's front office seems to take is that they want Kuminga under contract with flexibility on their terms. Kuminga is a younger player than Monk, which would, in a trade scenario, play to their advantage.
Jimmy Butler Remains Motivated Despite Kuminga
It was also reported that Jimmy Butler is hosting a team minicamp in San Diego. Veterans, including Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, among other Warriors players, were all in attendance, but Kuminga was absent.
What sign this seems to provide is that even Kuminga is unsure of what he wants to do. Despite earlier statements by his agent saying Kuminga will be there as long as he gets his contract to be a player option instead of a team option.
The future is uncertain at this point, but it is very clear that a decision will be made soon. With the Warriors' players coming together to get some last-minute offseason training in before camp starts, this should be a positive sign to fans.
If Kuminga is to end up on the roster, this will be a storyline to follow, as it could potentially affect the chemistry among the team. With Curry and company vying for championship number five, time is of the essence.