Warriors Reportedly Staying Firm on Jonathan Kuminga Decision Deadline
The Golden State Warriors' training camp starts in just a couple of days, but they only have about half of their roster under contract. The Warriors have had to wait to find a resolution for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga until they can sign other free agents, and while they have a handful of veterans ready to ink a deal, they do not want this to drag too far into training camp.
The deadline for free agents to accept the qualifying offer is October 1. Kuminga's qualifying offer is worth $7.9 million, which includes a no-trade clause and allows him to hit unrestricted free agency next summer. Taking the qualifying offer would put Kuminga's future back in his hands, but he would be leaving millions of guaranteed money on the table.
Kuminga's deadline
The Warriors could extend Kuminga's October 1 deadline to make a decision, but the franchise is staying firm on that date and would likely prefer if they could come to an agreement before that deadline, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on The Stein Line.
"Kuminga and the Warriors have had no discussions about pushing back his deadline to accept the qualifying offer, sources told The Stein Line," Fischer wrote.
As it stands, if Kuminga waits until the October 1 deadline to make a decision, then the Warriors will go the first couple of days of training camp without the 22-year-old forward, along with expected signees like Al Horford, Gary Payton II, De'Anthony Melton, Seth Curry, and rookie Will Richard.
"You can certainly understand why the Warriors don't want to wait one second longer than they have to at this point," Fischer continued. "If it indeed lasts until Wednesday, Golden State will have to conduct its first two days of training camp practices with various players missing."
Kuminga reportedly stayed away from a Warriors mini-camp that six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler hosted in San Diego last week, as the free agent forward continued to train in Miami while he negotiates with the Warriors.
Ideally, Kuminga would be working out with his Warriors teammates as he waits on a new deal, as he will not be able to attend training camp until doing so, but these talks are undoubtedly creating a rift between the young forward and the franchise.
The Warriors are confident that Kuminga will take one of their current offers rather than sign the qualifying offer, but they will find out in the next few days.