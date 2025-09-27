Warriors Reportedly Take Potential Jonathan Kuminga Solution Off the Table
The Golden State Warriors will head into media day on Monday, September 29th, with six open roster spots. That could all change, of course, if the Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga agree and sign a new contract before the end of the weekend. However, the real deadline will be Wednesday, the last day for Kuminga to sign the qualifying offer.
Ever since the offseason began, it's been a long, drawn-out saga with Kuminga's camp and the Warriors. After his agent, Aaron Turner, came forth with some media appearances last week, fans were made aware of where things stand and the conditions Kuminga's camp has laid out for a deal with the Warriors.
During this negotiation process this offseason, rumors circled around and were reported about potential sign-and-trade deals for the Warriors to send Kuminga to another team in exchange for draft capital and a combination of players.
The Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings were the most rumored destinations, but it appears that ship has sailed for now.
According to Warriors reporter Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, "Any chances of a sign-and-trade are virtually over. 'That’s done with,' is all I’ve heard."
Is This Good Or Bad For Golden State?
Now that the sign-and-trade option is off the table, this means Kuminga will either return on a contract that he and Golden State agree upon, or he takes the qualifying offer by Wednesday to set his sights on unrestricted free agency in 2026, where several teams will have adequate cap space to offer him a competitive deal.
Given the offers that were being reported, such as Malik Monk and a protected first-round pick, it appears as though Golden State not doing a sign-and-trade deal was for the best. Especially if the team can bring him back on a deal in the $20-25 million range annually, it will open up more possibilities for the players they can acquire.
Due to the base compensation rule, only 50% of Kuminga's outgoing salary could be taken back in a trade for Golden State, meaning they'd have to part ways with someone like Moses Moody or Buddy Hield to get a high-quality starter in return. With limited depth to begin with, losing Moody or Hield wouldn't be a smart move at this time.
However, this could all backfire if Kuminga returns on a new deal and isn't bought in, if he's under the impression that he's being dealt before the deadline. If so, his value could tank, and the Warriors might have to settle for a worse deal than the ones they could've taken in a sign-and-trade.
Regardless, with a sign-and-trade off the table, Kuminga will be on the Warriors' roster for the start of the 2025-26 season, barring any drastic moves.