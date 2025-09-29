Warriors Sign Promising 21-Year-Old Rookie Forward
The Golden State Warriors have put together a very timid 2025 offseason, signing zero players through three months of free agency, but things changed on Sunday. On top of adding a combination of three veteran free agents, the Warriors are finally coming to terms with their rookies.
The Warriors have signed the 52nd pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Alex Toohey, to a two-way NBA contract.
The Warriors have committed to both him and Will Richard (the 56th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft) to longer-term deals.
Who is Alex Toohey?
Toohey is a 6-foot-8 forward from Australia who most recently spent time with the Sydney Kings in Australia's NBL.
The 21-year-old is a high-IQ slasher who knows how to get to the rim. During his two seasons with the Kings, he averaged 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
He shot over 45% from the field and 30% from the three-point line in under 23 minutes per game.
What This Means For Golden State
With the signing of Toohey, fellow rookie Will Richard, as well as Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II, the Warriors are filling out their roster.
Jonathan Kuminga has yet to re-sign with the team as basketball begins for the Dubs, and will not be in attendance for media day as their stalemate continues.
Toohey is coming in as a relatively raw player, with a clear upside to be a defensive presence and offensive strength.
The question that most Warriors fans might have is how much leeway head coach Steve Kerr will give the rookies. In his tenure, Kerr has relied time and time again on the veterans (especially during the championship years) but has more recently allowed rookies to have higher usage -- think Brandin Podziemski and Quentin Post.
Both Toohey and Richard will occupy roster spots on a Warriors team that is looking to compete for a championship. The ideal role for them is to help take the burden off the veterans in the second/third units as the season lingers on.
With Golden State having an older roster, the rookies being on guaranteed contracts will help them fill out their team, while having the flexibility to go younger or older whenever they desire.
As for Toohey specifically, he will fit in that Jimmy Butler backup spot, and potentially Kuminga as well, depending on how that situation plays out. If he is paired on the court with Stephen Curry, his gravity will allow Toohey open lanes to the basket for easy layups.
After doing much of nothing, the Dubs are finally making moves right in time for the NBA season.