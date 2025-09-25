Warriors Star Steph Curry Reveals His Personal 'Superpower'
The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse team for over ten years now. From winning four NBA Championships, producing multiple All-Stars, and even MVPs, the Dubs franchise went from the laughingstock of the NBA to one of the most respected franchises of all time.
At the center of it all -- Wardell Stephen Curry.
The 37-year-old guard has had quite the career for himself and is aiming to win championship number five this upcoming season. Arguably one of the top ten best players of all time, Curry spoke on what aspect he regards as helping him stay so successful.
What The Chef's Secret Ingredient Is
Curry was recently in Brooklyn, doing an interview with comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr. He said, "I’m about to go into my 17th year [in the NBA], and the idea is that from the beginning, work ethic was my superpower—it was my skill."
Though Curry grew up the son of an NBA player, Dell Curry, the road wasn't easy for him. He had to grind his way into a scholarship with a small school (Davidson College), where he ultimately put himself on display for the whole world to see.
How Curry's Skill Has Paid Off
He was drafted by the Warriors with the seventh pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. He battled injuries early in his career, with people writing him off early. But his skill -- his work ethic -- kept him going.
Curry's learned many lessons, and decided to formulate them all into his new book, titled Shot Ready.
According to an article by Fortune, "The work spans over 400 pages and features more than 100 vivid photographs from his childhood through his trailblazing NBA career as the Golden State Warriors’ star guard. Already a New York Times bestseller, it also offers readers an intimate look at the lessons he’s learned along the way."
The name Stephen Curry will go down in NBA history as unforgettable and as memorable as other all-time greats. His legacy will be forever remembered, both on and off the court. Luckily for fans, his journey isn't quite over yet.
Curry and the Warriors have a tough challenge set for themselves this upcoming season. Once the Jonathan Kuminga contract negotiations are settled and everyone can focus on basketball, Curry, along with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, will have to play as great as the league has seen them play for a chance to hoist the championship trophy next June.